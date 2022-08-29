IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

    02:54
Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

02:54

Residents in Mississippi are recovering after torrential rain caused the Pearl River to crest at about 35 feet. Luckily the flooding was not as catastrophic as the state experienced in 2020. Aug. 29, 2022

    Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

    02:54
