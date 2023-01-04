IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says

03:08

A driver in California has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly intentionally drove his car with his family inside off a cliff, plunging more than 200 feet. Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger was at the scene and explains how his team was able to rescue all four occupants of the car. Jan. 4, 2023

