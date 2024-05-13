IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity
May 13, 202403:19
  • Now Playing

    Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout

    03:38

  • Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress

    04:21

  • Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle

    01:54

  • Wildfires in Canada spur air-quality alerts in some US states

    00:30

  • Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

    02:00

  • Women suing hair relaxing companies after cancer diagnoses

    03:57

  • Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life

    04:55

  • Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43

  • 13-minute cycle and strength workout

    13:07

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01

  • Here's what to know about the California tuberculosis outbreak

    04:46

  • Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

    01:16

  • Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

    04:45

  • Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health

    02:32

  • Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout

    01:33

  • Celebrity trainer shares spring workouts for all every muscle group

    05:26

  • What to know about skin cancer: Self-exams, safety tips, more

    03:38

  • Pediatric nurses reunite with former cancer patients live on TODAY!

    09:10

NBC News NOW

Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

03:19

Medications used for weight loss like Wegovy and Ozempic are helping break down stigmas around obesity by showing that losing weight can be more complicated than just dieting or eating healthier.May 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout

    03:38

  • Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress

    04:21

  • Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle

    01:54

  • Wildfires in Canada spur air-quality alerts in some US states

    00:30

  • Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

    02:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All