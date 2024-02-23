IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia
Feb. 23, 202403:09
    Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

03:09

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. Neurologist Romie Mushtaq explains the symptoms of Williams' condition and how the disease is diagnosed.Feb. 23, 2024

