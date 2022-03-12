West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break
West Point cadets were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine while on spring break in Florida. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has more on the story from Fort Lauderdale including how two of the cadets supposedly overdosed without even consuming the drug. March 12, 2022
West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break
