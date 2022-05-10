IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania union workers express concern over political divide ahead of primaries

    04:14

  • Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation, lower costs

    03:57

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

    05:39

  • Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

    04:09

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

    07:08

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

    03:19

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

    02:05

  • Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion

    02:24

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

    02:05

  • Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling

    03:40

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

    02:10

  • Supply chain issues continue to affect baby formula shortage across U.S.

    05:56

  • CA attorney general investigates ExxonMobil for role in plastic pollution 

    04:14

  • Inmate Casey White, officer Vickey White in custody after pursuit, tips from citizens

    01:55

  • New data shows majority of stolen guns are taken from vehicles

    01:46

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record

    00:38

  • U.S. families struggle to find baby formula during nationwide shortage

    03:38

NBC News NOW

West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

04:27

Voters in West Virginia are heading to the polls today for the state’s primary elections, where incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney are running for a Congressional seat in a newly drawn district. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the difference between the two candidates and how former President Trump is influencing the election.May 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    West Virginia incumbents battle for newly drawn Congressional seat

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania union workers express concern over political divide ahead of primaries

    04:14

  • Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation, lower costs

    03:57

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

    05:39

  • Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

    04:09

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

    07:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All