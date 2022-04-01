Western Michigan University students help crack 35-year-old cold case
Western Michigan University students teamed up with Michigan State police and genealogists to help crack a 35-year-old cold case. Together, they were able to find out who killed 30-year-old Roxane Wood who was found dead in her home in 1987. April 1, 2022
