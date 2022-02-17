Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years
03:20
A megadrought in the western U.S. has become the worst in more than 1,000 years and is being driven by humans, according to a new study. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins breaks down whether the drought is showing any signs of letting up and how California officials are hoping to combat the unprecedented drought. Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants
03:29
Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate
03:46
CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing
03:56
Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists
07:21
Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking
06:59
Taiwan top diplomat addresses threats of Russia-China alliance