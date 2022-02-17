IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years

03:20

A megadrought in the western U.S. has become the worst in more than 1,000 years and is being driven by humans, according to a new study. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins breaks down whether the drought is showing any signs of letting up and how California officials are hoping to combat the unprecedented drought. Feb. 17, 2022

Best of NBC News

