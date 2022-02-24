IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Russian troops descend on Ukraine

    02:13
    Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

    03:24
    How the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect gas prices, stocks

    01:24

  • What Putin did 'demands a major response,' Michael McFaul says

    04:56

  • How the Russian public feels about the Ukraine invasion

    01:25

  • Missile strikes Ukrainian apartment near Russian border

    00:47

  • Biden condemns Putin: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

    02:36

  • How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

    03:23

  • Russia launches attack on Ukraine overnight

    03:02

  • Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

    02:47

  • President Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite against Russia

    01:16

  • Watch: Military convoys in Crimea, crossing Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • President Putin announces military operations in eastern Ukraine

    01:28

  • Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38

  • Ukraine braces for possible Russian invasion 

    03:24

NBC News NOW

Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

03:24

Cal Perry reports from Lviv, a western Ukraine city near the Polish border that has so far been spared from Russian attack, due to its location. The city is bracing for the influx of refugees from the east, but is too small to handle the fleeing civilians from the cities under siege by Russia.Feb. 24, 2022

