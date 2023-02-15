IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Bipartisan demand may not be enough for Biden to address unidentified objects

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle want President Joe Biden to directly address the unmanned and unidentified aerial objects spotted over U.S. territory, and the White is reportedly considering that possibility. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on what holds back Biden from speaking on the objects and the most significant questions lawmakers want to be answered. Feb. 15, 2023

