IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges

    03:47

  • $350 billion of Russian foreign reserves could pay for Ukrainian reparations

    03:17

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

    03:06

  • Trump to campaign for Rep. Mary Miller in primary against fellow Illinois congressman

    02:29

  • Michael Cohen claims Trump knew about altercation between security and protesters in 2015

    02:10

  • New York's top court rejects congressional map drawn by Democrats

    01:37

  • Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race

    04:57

  • How one Holocaust museum uses VR to preserve survivors’ testimonies

    03:40

  • Why Americans in rural counties feel left behind by politics

    04:56

  • Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy

    04:43

  • Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ retaliation to foreign intervention in Ukraine

    06:10

  • Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

    04:15

  • Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

    03:06

  • How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers

    04:36

  • Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

    03:20

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

    08:33

  • First responders rush double organ transplant recipient to hospital

    02:39

  • Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department

    03:25

  • Biden signals intent to consider federal student loan debt forgiveness

    03:12

  • Supreme Court hears Oklahoma case over prosecuting those accused of crimes on tribal lands

    02:24

NBC News NOW

What Americans should know as travel surges

03:57

With Covid-19 vaccinations up and restrictions being lifted, Americans are ready to travel again after two years of dealing with the pandemic. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen offers tips and advice as travel may take longer than in previous years. April 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges

    03:47

  • $350 billion of Russian foreign reserves could pay for Ukrainian reparations

    03:17

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

    03:06

  • Trump to campaign for Rep. Mary Miller in primary against fellow Illinois congressman

    02:29

  • Michael Cohen claims Trump knew about altercation between security and protesters in 2015

    02:10

  • New York's top court rejects congressional map drawn by Democrats

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All