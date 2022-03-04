IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

    04:02

  • January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

    01:37

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

    04:50

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address

    05:53

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue

    04:16

  • Black voters in Georgia concerned new laws could make voting more difficult

    01:30

  • Federal prosecutors argue Texas man 'lit the match' of Jan. 6 riot

    01:13

  • ‘This is something we need to do’: Ukrainian-American explains decision to join fight against Russia

    04:40

  • Russian forces appear to capture key Ukrainian city of Kherson

    06:36

  • How American volunteers are helping the evacuation effort in Ukraine

    04:25

  • Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election

    04:16

  • White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing

    04:08

  • Primary season gets underway starting in Texas

    07:15

  • Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court  

    03:46

  • ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families

    03:00

  • Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv

    03:13

  • Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California

    03:21

  • A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'

    06:45

NBC News NOW

What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

06:14

Russian troops are reportedly shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest plant in all of Europe, which supplies Ukraine with at least a quarter of its power. NBC News reporter Phil McCausland discusses the possible threats the power plant could face. March 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

    04:02

  • January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

    01:37

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

    04:50

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address

    05:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All