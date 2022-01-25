What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure
The non-profit Voto Latino has launched its “Adios Sinema” campaign after Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was censured by her state’s Democratic party over her filibuster vote. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down how Arizona voters are reacting to Sen. Sinema’s vote and how it could impact her re-election campaign. Jan. 25, 2022
