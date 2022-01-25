IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure

What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure

The non-profit Voto Latino has launched its “Adios Sinema” campaign after Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was censured by her state’s Democratic party over her filibuster vote. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down how Arizona voters are reacting to Sen. Sinema’s vote and how it could impact her re-election campaign. Jan. 25, 2022

