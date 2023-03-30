IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What comes next for Trump after New York grand jury voted to indict?

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Disney civil rights film temporarily banned in Florida school

    03:22

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • FBI investigating Georgia bullying incident

    03:06

  • Mariupol women's soccer team plays through war

    03:10

  • New York to pay $5.5 million to man exonerated of Alice Sebold's rape

    03:05

  • Protests intensify across France over pension reform

    05:04

  • California bill to allow accents on important documents

    03:45

  • Officials release bodycam video from Nashville school shooting

    02:44

  • Florida couple kidnapped for ransom in Haiti

    02:16

  • Florida plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's disappearance

    03:55

  • Mississippi tornado survivors come together after loss

    02:45

  • Uganda passes bill banning people from identifying as LGBTQ+

    03:24

  • U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers

    03:26

  • Multiple U.S. airports face disturbances delaying flights

    02:53

  • New efforts underway to protect dwindling monarch butterfly population

    02:12

  • Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms

    03:03

  • New bodycam released in fatal police shooting of unarmed Virginia man

    03:24

  • French unions strike over Macron's pension reform

    02:15

  • Israel passes law shielding Netanyahu from being removed as prime minister

    02:29

NBC News NOW

What comes next for Trump after New York grand jury voted to indict?

00:52

NBC's Laura Jarrett breaks down what comes next for former President Trump after a New York grand jury voted to indict him for alleged hush money payments. Trump expects to surrender to authorities next week and will submit fingerprints and have a mugshot taken.March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What comes next for Trump after New York grand jury voted to indict?

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Disney civil rights film temporarily banned in Florida school

    03:22

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • FBI investigating Georgia bullying incident

    03:06

  • Mariupol women's soccer team plays through war

    03:10

  • New York to pay $5.5 million to man exonerated of Alice Sebold's rape

    03:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All