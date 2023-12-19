IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What does Colorado Supreme Court ballot removal ruling mean for Trump?

What does Colorado Supreme Court ballot removal ruling mean for Trump?

After a Colorado Supreme Court kicked former President Donald Trump off of the 2024 ballot for violating the U.S. constitution, NBC's Danny Cevallos breaks down how this decision will affect Colorado's election and how precedential it is outside of the state. Dec. 19, 2023

