What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

03:46

Last week, the World Health Organization announced that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, but President Biden went a step further, saying the “pandemic is over” during a televised interview with “60 Minutes.” NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains how a pandemic officially comes to an end and whether getting a fourth Covid-19 vaccine could impact the number of cases across the country.   Sept. 20, 2022

