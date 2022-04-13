IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in U.S.

    03:44

  • Subway shooting suspect leaves NYC precinct in police custody

    02:58

  • New video shows shooting suspect entering Brooklyn subway station with bags

    02:02

  • Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial

    02:58

  • U.S. may announce $750 million in new military aid to Ukraine

    01:29

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes

    03:11

  • People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

    03:02

  • Jan. 6 rioter argues Trump authorized assault on Capitol

    00:21

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

    00:42

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away

    03:57

  • New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    06:20

  • Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

    05:46

  • Latest on manhunt for New York City subway gunman

    04:47

  • Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12

  • Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

NBC News NOW

What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

02:56

The Kremlin responds to Biden’s remarks calling Russia’s actions in Ukraine “genocide,” claiming it is not acceptable for the president to use that term. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains when exactly violence in war becomes genocide. Warning: Viewers may find some of the images disturbing.  April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in U.S.

    03:44

  • Subway shooting suspect leaves NYC precinct in police custody

    02:58

  • New video shows shooting suspect entering Brooklyn subway station with bags

    02:02

  • Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial

    02:58

  • U.S. may announce $750 million in new military aid to Ukraine

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All