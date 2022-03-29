What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?
12:15
Horrific images coming out of Ukraine are causing many to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal. NBC News’ Joshua Jackson speaks with an expert to answer questions about the complicated process of charging someone with these crimes. March 29, 2022
Now Playing
What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?
12:15
UP NEXT
Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock
01:20
How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars
04:44
El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years
02:56
Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral
03:09
FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes