IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian

    03:20

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote

    03:38

  • Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks

    00:27

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

    01:58

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate

    00:13

  • 2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge

    00:13

  • More snow and winter weather expected across country

    02:30

  • Republican-aligned group launches $1 million ad campaign to sway Manchin

    02:52

  • At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

    01:36

  • Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

  • Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

    02:45

  • Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge

    07:35

  • New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic

    02:55

  • Newlywed wife donates kidney to husband

    02:28

NBC News NOW

What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics

04:29

NBC News speaks to young Generation Z Americans to get their reactions to the January 6th attack on the capitol and how it affected their outlook on U.S. politics. Jan. 6, 2022

  • Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian

    03:20

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote

    03:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All