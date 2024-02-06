IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Appeals court rules against Trump presidential immunity in 2020 election interference case

  • Now Playing

    What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden is skipping the Super Bowl Sunday interview?

    01:09

  • New Hampshire town manager quits after outcry over LGBTQ friendly mural

    03:35

  • What’s in the Senate’s proposed border security package

    05:20

  • Why the fate of Netanyahu’s cabinet is threatened by new hostage proposal

    02:09

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    04:11

  • Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan

    01:17

  • 'Very disappointed': Victim's mom calls for action after social media hearing

    04:42

  • Trump meets with Teamsters Union seeking their 2024 endorsement

    02:04

  • Efforts to regulate social media ramp up amid concerns of child safety

    04:09

  • What happens next in the Mayorkas impeachment inquiry

    04:18

  • Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52

  • Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • House Republicans consider impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    04:10

  • WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reflect on their careers and new reality show

    04:20

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • Congressional deal to address border and Ukraine is in limbo

    03:47

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    03:06

  • King Charles III admitted to London hospital for prostate operation

    01:53

  • Closing arguments set to begin in E. Jean Carroll damages trial

    05:47

NBC News NOW

What happens if the Senate border deal fails

03:40

The bipartisan-led border and foreign aid package in the Senate is facing mounting criticism from Republicans and may not get enough support to pass. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how lawmakers could revisit the bill if it fails to gain enough votes.Feb. 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden is skipping the Super Bowl Sunday interview?

    01:09

  • New Hampshire town manager quits after outcry over LGBTQ friendly mural

    03:35

  • What’s in the Senate’s proposed border security package

    05:20

  • Why the fate of Netanyahu’s cabinet is threatened by new hostage proposal

    02:09

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    04:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All