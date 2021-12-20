What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?
Demand for Covid-19 tests is soaring across the country as millions of Americans prepare to see their families over the holidays, leading to a nationwide shortage of at-home tests. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains what to do if you can’t get a hold of an over-the-counter Covid-19 test in time for the holidays. Dec. 20, 2021
What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?
