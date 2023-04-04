IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather

    03:13

  • Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    NASA engineers use A.I. to design spacecraft parts

    04:15

  • How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations

    03:14

  • Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial

    02:38

  • Fetterman discharged from hospital after depression treatment

    00:26

  • Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    00:32

  • Damage reported in Arkansas after tornado barreled through

    04:16

  • Texas judge strikes down Obamacare provisions requiring insurers cover preventative care

    03:33

  • 'This is communist level s---,' says Donald Trump Jr. following indictment vote

    00:53

  • Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

    02:50

  • Eric Trump calls father’s indictment a ‘third world prosecutorial misconduct’

    02:08

  • Biden and first lady to visit Mississippi town devastated by deadly tornado 

    00:42

  • Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus song from spring concert

    03:40

  • NCAA athletes use TikTok to make money as U.S. weighs possible ban

    04:59

  • U.S. fighting to stop Canadian 'super pigs' from invading

    05:05

  • Nashville shooter had 'detailed' maps of school at home, say police

    01:34

  • Officials identify victims in Nashville school shooting

    10:35

  • Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury

    02:54

NBC News NOW

What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?

01:44

NBC’s Hallie Jackson breaks down what’s next after Trump’s arraignment, including his next hearing, that is set to be held on December 4, in the thick of the campaign season.April 4, 2023

  • South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather

    03:13

  • Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    NASA engineers use A.I. to design spacecraft parts

    04:15

  • How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations

    03:14

  • Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All