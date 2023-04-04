South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather03:13
Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home03:21
- Now Playing
What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?01:44
- UP NEXT
NASA engineers use A.I. to design spacecraft parts04:15
How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations03:14
Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial02:38
Fetterman discharged from hospital after depression treatment00:26
Army releases identities of nine soldiers killed in helicopter crash00:32
Damage reported in Arkansas after tornado barreled through04:16
Texas judge strikes down Obamacare provisions requiring insurers cover preventative care03:33
'This is communist level s---,' says Donald Trump Jr. following indictment vote00:53
Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week02:50
Eric Trump calls father’s indictment a ‘third world prosecutorial misconduct’02:08
Biden and first lady to visit Mississippi town devastated by deadly tornado00:42
Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus song from spring concert03:40
NCAA athletes use TikTok to make money as U.S. weighs possible ban04:59
U.S. fighting to stop Canadian 'super pigs' from invading05:05
Nashville shooter had 'detailed' maps of school at home, say police01:34
Officials identify victims in Nashville school shooting10:35
Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury02:54
South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather03:13
Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home03:21
- Now Playing
What happens next after Trump’s arraignment?01:44
- UP NEXT
NASA engineers use A.I. to design spacecraft parts04:15
How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations03:14
Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial02:38
Play All