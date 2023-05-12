IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What happens now that Title 42 has ended?

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    How Chicago is preparing for the end of Title 42

    03:13

  • Daniel Penny in police custody over the death of Jordan Neely

    02:45

  • CDC monitoring cases of drug-resistant ringworm

    02:46

  • What’s the difference between Title 42 and Title 8?

    03:38

  • Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall

    04:24

  • Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling

    03:55

  • Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

    04:27

  • What impact could ending Title 42 have on border cities?

    04:12

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18

  • Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day

    04:10

  • Investigators look for possible motive in deadly Texas car ramming

    04:10

  • Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling

    05:36

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

NBC News NOW

What happens now that Title 42 has ended?

03:47

Following Title 42's expiration overnight, the U.S. is bracing for an influx of migrants looking to cross the southern border with more than 11,000 people arrested at the border so far this week. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details from El Paso, Texas.May 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What happens now that Title 42 has ended?

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    How Chicago is preparing for the end of Title 42

    03:13

  • Daniel Penny in police custody over the death of Jordan Neely

    02:45

  • CDC monitoring cases of drug-resistant ringworm

    02:46

  • What’s the difference between Title 42 and Title 8?

    03:38

  • Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall

    04:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All