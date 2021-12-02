What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

Following oral arguments on Mississippi’s abortion bill that is threatening Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court showed a willingness to uphold the controversial law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Chicago-Kent College of Law’s Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States, Carolyn Shapiro, joins News NOW to explain the legal ramifications on Roe v. Wade if Mississippi’s abortion law is upheld by the Supreme Court. Dec. 2, 2021