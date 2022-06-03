IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

What happens when women are denied abortions?

08:30

Some women across the U.S. don't have immediate access to abortion healthcare, can’t afford it, or are denied the procedure altogether. NBC News’ Jacob Ward is joined by Dr. Diana Greene Foster to discuss her 10-year research project that uncovered the physical, emotional, and financial toll of being denied an abortion in America. June 3, 2022

