IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

  • Now Playing

    What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

  • Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hours

    00:22

  • Trump publicly asks Putin to release information on Hunter Biden

    01:13

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election

    00:30

  • Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn 2020 election, texts show

    02:43

  • Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind 2020 election

    05:02

  • Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024

    13:01

  • A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration

    01:26

  • Bill Barr: I think Trump was responsible for Jan. 6 'in the broad sense’

    03:25

  • Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy,' Jan. 6 committee says

    01:53

  • 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC

    01:41

  • CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday

    03:03

  • Trump took classified documents from White House, National Archives confirms

    01:22

  • Trump and two eldest children to testify in New York attorney general probe

    02:02

  • Pence addresses Trump's claims the former VP could have “overturned the election”

    02:36

  • Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices

    03:35

  • Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’

    02:25

  • Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump

    01:53

NBC News NOW

What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

02:05

Former President Donald Trump is doing business with a new lender to refinance his flagship property, Trump Tower. Trump is using Axos Financial, an internet-only institution that most people wouldn’t expect. Gretchen Morgenson explains what we know about this company.April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

  • Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hours

    00:22

  • Trump publicly asks Putin to release information on Hunter Biden

    01:13

  • Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log

    02:38

  • Judge: Trump 'likely' committed crime in attempt to overturn 2020 election

    00:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All