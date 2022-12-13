IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

Scientists announced that they have successfully created a nuclear fusion reaction which researchers have been attempting to do for decades. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson breaks down how this new technology could replace the way energy is made and potentially move away from the current usage of fossil fuels. Dec. 13, 2022

    What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

