IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine

    15:56

  • Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine

    03:32

  • American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets civilians in Kyiv

    03:44

  • Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia

    01:40

  • Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings

    01:43

  • Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion

    01:44

  • ‘Those storms will contribute to Russia’s glory’: Putin quotes national hero to packed stadium

    01:33

  • Mariupol refugees share stories of escaping their city

    04:51

  • Obstacles facing transfer of Poland's fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:32

  • Zelenskyy: Russians ‘burning their national wealth’ in failed occupation

    01:31

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • Watch: Drone footage shows damage to residential building following Russian shelling in Kyiv

    00:47

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:29

  • 'What are we guilty of?' tearful Mariupol resident asks

    01:09

  • How peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could play out

    05:46

  • Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

    02:40

  • Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians

    03:42

  • Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine

    05:25

NBC News NOW

What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine

08:03

Reporting on the war in Ukraine has become increasingly dangerous after at least three journalists have been killed so far. NBC News' Cal Perry shares his insights and experience. March 19, 2022

  • Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine

    15:56

  • Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine

    03:32

  • American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets civilians in Kyiv

    03:44

  • Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All