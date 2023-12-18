IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning

    01:40
    Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault of ex-girlfriend

    03:04

  • How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process

    02:40

  • Pope Francis approves priests to bless same-sex couples

    02:15

  • Millions on East Coast left with flooding and flight delays after storm

    04:18

  • IDF takes responsibility for accidental deaths of three hostages in Gaza

    01:28

  • This Connecticut Christmas tree farm has a holiday tailgate tradition

    03:52

  • Why some people are losing jobs over posts on Israel-Hamas war

    03:44

  • Jury deliberating in Giuliani election worker defamation case

    02:32

  • Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza

    03:54

  • Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools

    02:33

  • DOE investigating alleged ethnic discrimination at several universities

    01:01

  • November CPI shows prices increasing at a slower rate

    02:58

  • Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed

    02:21

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone

    02:02

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    00:56

  • How police officers train for active shooter situations

    03:14

  • Jews mark first night of Hanukkah as Israel-Hamas war hits two-month mark

    03:45

  • Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

    05:05

What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning

01:40

Cinnamon in contaminated WanaBana applesauce pouches had toxic levels of lead linked to at least 65 cases of poising in children. Berkeley Lovelace Jr. explains why many parents didn’t learn about the source of the lead until weeks after the recall.Dec. 18, 2023

