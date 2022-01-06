What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds
As more kids are hospitalized due to the Covid-19 omicron variant, the CDC has authorized and recommended a vaccine booster to kids ages 12 to 15 to stop the spread among kids. Medical Director at South Miami Children’s Clinic, Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott joins News NOW to discuss what parents need to know about the potential impact of Covid-19 on their children and how booster shots could impact that age group.Jan. 6, 2022
