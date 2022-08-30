What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

Nearly 50 years after the U.S. first put a man on the moon, NASA is working to fix a problem that delayed Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 mission that aims to establish a base on the moon by 2025. NASA’s former Deputy Administrator and author of “Escaping Gravity” My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age,” Lori Garver, joins News NOW to share what makes a return to the moon so important and how the commercial space flight industry could help NASA tackle some of the challenges surrounding the mission. Aug. 30, 2022