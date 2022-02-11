City Council member Elliot Payne is advocating for alternative response models to policing in Minneapolis in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke. A new study found that alternatives to policing could play a key role in public safety response for the city. Feb. 11, 2022
Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception
02:58
Now Playing
What's next for policing in Minneapolis?
04:47
UP NEXT
Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California
02:06
Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states
03:19
House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents
02:24
Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?