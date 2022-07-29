IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

    04:37

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

  • Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

    02:40

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Beyonce’s album ‘Renaissance’ possibly leaked ahead of release

    04:33

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

  • How the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could impact your wallet

    05:06

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues

    02:44

  • Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states

    02:56

  • What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy

    02:23

  • Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess

    04:29

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17

  • Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43

  • Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

NBC News NOW

What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

03:38

People around the country are hoping they could beat the one in 300 million chance of winning tonight’s $1.1 Mega Millions jackpot, but what should you do next if you’re the lucky winner? Managing Director of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management answers the questions millions of Americans are thinking about ahead of tonight’s draw. July 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

    04:37

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All