NBC News NOW

What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans

03:57

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a second case challenging the Biden administration's plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student loan debt. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explains the argument brought forth in the lawsuit and why it asserts the Biden administration failed to follow standard procedures. Dec. 13, 2022

