Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine
03:52
National Executive Director for the Association of the U.S. Navy, Jason Beardsley, reports on what the U.S. will do if it finds that the reports on Russia committing war crimes are credible, and the U.S. strategy on sending Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine. March 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel
01:41
'I still feel pain': Couple shares impressions from the ground in Ukraine, leaving Kyiv
04:24
Photojournalist describes seeing Russia invasion unfold through camera roll
07:01
Ukrainian refugees find solace in neighboring European countries
02:35
Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student
02:33
Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.