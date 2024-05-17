IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to expect after the Dow Jones reached 40,000 for the first time
May 17, 202404:02
    What to expect after the Dow Jones reached 40,000 for the first time

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index hit a record high of 40,000 for the first time yesterday, Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief at Investopedia, explains how the movement was fueled by the prospects of artificial intelligence boosting corporate profits and the Federal Reserve possibly cutting rates later this year.May 17, 2024

