What to expect from Elon Musk's X lawsuit against anti-hate speech group

X Corp., the parent company of the app formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit organization that researches digital hate speech and misinformation. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains X’s grounds of the lawsuit and the chances of a countersuit.Aug. 1, 2023

