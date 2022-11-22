IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

  • Queer Big Apple Corps to spread message of community during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    03:43

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, hate crimes

    04:52

  • GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Holiday travel starting early ahead of Thanksgiving

    04:31

  • Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election

    04:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:58

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership

    04:04

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

    03:51

  • GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

    04:12

  • National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter

    03:37

  • FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says

    03:22

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Republicans win control of the House after midterm elections

    06:28

  • Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border

    02:55

  • Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership

    04:15

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

NBC News NOW

What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

02:35

Tens of millions of Americans are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations this year, marking one of the busiest travel seasons since the Covid-19 pandemic began. NBC News’ Marissa Parra breaks down what to expect at airports across the country during the holiday weekend. Nov. 22, 2022

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

  • Queer Big Apple Corps to spread message of community during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    03:43

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, hate crimes

    04:52

  • GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community

    05:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All