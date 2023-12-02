IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What you need to know about respiratory illnesses this winter 

05:03

A new warning from the CDC on sicknesses including Covid-19, RSV, the flu, pneumonia and strep throat says that these illnesses are spreading in most of the country. Dr. Natalie Azar reports on how to combat this "season of sickness," and why these infections are more prevalent in the winter.Dec. 2, 2023

