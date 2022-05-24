What you need to know about the monkeypox virus

As concern over the spread of monkeypox grows, the U.S. is releasing some of its vaccine stockpile to try and contain the global outbreak of the rare disease. Infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, Dr. Sabrina Assoumo, joins News NOW to explain what Americans need to know about monkeypox and whether releasing the vaccine stockpile will be able to contain the spread in the U.S.May 24, 2022