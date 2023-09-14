IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine

NBC News NOW

What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine

03:36

The CDC and FDA have given the green light for the new vaccine as Covid cases are on the rise. NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal explains who will be getting the jabs first and why there is opposition to the new booster shot.Sept. 14, 2023

    What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine

