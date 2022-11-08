IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet 

    01:53

  • Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

    02:12

  • SCOTUS poised to end race consideration in college admissions

    00:27

  • Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

    01:44

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  • Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president

    02:19

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House

    02:15

  • Judge dismisses GOP states’ effort to halt student loan forgiveness

    00:21

  • Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  • Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  • Sen. Sasse interrupted by protesters during forum at University of Florida

    00:39

NBC News NOW

Where Pennsylvania's Senate race stands heading into midterms

03:17

The key Senate race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is in a dead heat as both parties spent the weekend sending in former President Obama and former President Trump in hopes of turning out voters. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Nov. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'The tweet was not complete': White House press secretary on deleted Social Security tweet 

    01:53

  • Capitol police had live feed of Pelosi home during break-in, was not actively monitored

    02:12

  • SCOTUS poised to end race consideration in college admissions

    00:27

  • Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

    01:44

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All