IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

    03:24

  • Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

    00:20
  • Now Playing

    Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

    02:13

  • How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine

    01:25

  • Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time

    03:14

  • Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods

    00:16

  • Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers

    06:10

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice

    02:37

  • Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting 

    03:09

  • New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting

    03:22

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

    01:55

  • U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles

    00:58

  • FDA authorizes Covid breathalyzer test. How would it work?

    00:50

  • Trump plans to endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race

    02:00

  • RNC will require Republican candidates to abstain from official presidential debates

    03:28

  • Stephen Miller testifies before Jan. 6 committee for more than eight hours

    01:34

  • Ohio Supreme Court tosses fourth set of redistricting maps

    02:43

  • Small business owner explains motivation to accept bitcoin as payment method

    03:41

NBC News NOW

Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster

02:54

While many Americans have already received their refunds after submitting their tax returns, NBC News' Allison Morris talks about what you can do to get your money faster.April 18, 2022

  • Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

    03:24

  • Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

    00:20
  • Now Playing

    Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

    02:13

  • How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine

    01:25

  • Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All