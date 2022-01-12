IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech

03:24

The White House is putting more pressure on moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who both say they support voting rights legislation but oppose altering the filibuster. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how President Biden is hoping to influence the two holdout Senators to pass two federal voting rights bills.      Jan. 12, 2022

Best of NBC News

