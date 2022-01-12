White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech
03:24
Share this -
copied
The White House is putting more pressure on moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who both say they support voting rights legislation but oppose altering the filibuster. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how President Biden is hoping to influence the two holdout Senators to pass two federal voting rights bills. Jan. 12, 2022
Why January could be the best time to look for a new job
03:56
Now Playing
White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech
03:24
UP NEXT
Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
03:36
Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation
04:31
Study examines far-right group ‘Oath Keepers’ alleged role in January 6 riot
07:35
SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation