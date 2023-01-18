IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers, citing concern about a possible recession

  • Now Playing

    White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

  • Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24

  • Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27

  • Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    03:13

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

  • Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign

    05:23

  • What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden

    03:36

  • Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

    06:30

  • ‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says

    03:36

  • Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report

    04:38

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried releases explanation of company’s collapse

    03:37

  • New York City nurses end strike after reaching deal with state nurses association

    03:02

NBC News NOW

White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

04:37

As President Biden faces growing criticism over the handling of classified documents, the White House took questions from reporters for the first time since the documents were found in the president’s former D.C. office and Delaware home. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the Biden administration is responding to the mounting pressure and what Republican leaders are now saying about the handling of documents. Jan. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

  • Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All