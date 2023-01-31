White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

- Now Playing
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
- UP NEXT
Charges to be formally filed against Alec Baldwin in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting03:15
Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?04:40
Two more Memphis officers ‘relieved of duty’ after death of Tyre Nichols05:45
How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games03:07
Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial04:39
Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles05:53
Nearly 70% of voters concerned over Biden and Trump’s classified documents05:57
Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols07:16
How mixed messages on the economy could impact your wallet02:35
Docuseries examines Minneapolis high school football team coached by current, former police officers04:53
Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks03:42
How video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols could impact former officers’ defense05:18
Real GDP increased 2.9% in fourth quarter of 202203:58
'& Juliet' star Justin David Sullivan reflects on playing a nonbinary character on Broadway04:54
'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him03:54
Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims02:34
Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation05:31
Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit02:23
Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says05:25
- Now Playing
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
- UP NEXT
Charges to be formally filed against Alec Baldwin in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting03:15
Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?04:40
Two more Memphis officers ‘relieved of duty’ after death of Tyre Nichols05:45
How ‘The Last of Us’ is pushing for LGBTQ inclusion in video games03:07
Prosecutors highlight Alex Murdaugh’s appearance in double murder trial04:39
Play All