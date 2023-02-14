IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Suspect in Michigan State University shooting identified as a 43-year-old man not affiliated with the university

  • Now Playing

    White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes

    02:57

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • Fighting for justice might start in the ground

    03:14

  • Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine

    03:09

  • FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

    06:05

  • Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel

    05:45

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • ‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says

    03:28

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38

NBC News NOW

White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

05:08

The White House has announced an interagency team to address a series of “unidentified aerial objects” that have been shot down over U.S. airspace in recent days as lawmakers demand more transparency about the objects. NBC News’ Monica Alba and Courtney Kube have the details. Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes

    02:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All