    White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The White House has released a new report into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming decisions that the Trump administration made for the chaos that unfolded at Kabul International Airport in August 2021. NBC News' Allie Raffa breaks down the main takeaways from the report and how it could impact a Republican led investigation into the withdrawal. April 7, 2023

