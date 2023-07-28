White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

- Now Playing
White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger02:42
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax03:03
Northeast experiencing hottest days of the year as heat wave continues02:52
Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'01:25
Trump's lawyers meet with special counsel’s office02:34
Actor Ben McKenzie discusses risks of cryptocurrency04:53
Portland debuts first AI radio disc jockey02:46
FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations04:06
Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away03:11
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%02:44
Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after disagreement over gun charge02:16
Exploring rarities of cardiac arrest in young athletes after Bronny James' collapse05:10
UPS and the Teamsters union reach labor deal to avoid strike01:26
Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments03:14
Influencers face hurdles while balancing traditional jobs03:20
Over 300,000 UPS workers prepare to strike if deal not reached by August 102:19
New lawsuit filed in Northwestern University hazing scandal03:21
Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand as ‘X’02:52
U.N. begins talks with North Korea over Travis King03:13
Alabama GOP defies Supreme Court order to draw second Black congressional district01:56
Actor Ben McKenzie discusses risks of cryptocurrency04:53
