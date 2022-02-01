White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.
In the six months since the U.S. military left Afghanistan, the country's government has collapsed with tens of thousands of Afghans having successfully fled. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Tom Warrick who was a senior official in the State and Homeland Security Department to discuss the 76,000 refugees that have been brought to the U.S. since last summer. Feb. 1, 2022
